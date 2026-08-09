In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm