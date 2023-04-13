In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 91,952
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS