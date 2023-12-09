In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less