In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS