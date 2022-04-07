|Max Power
|8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
|8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|FI (Fuel Injection)
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|110.9 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Dry, Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|Variomatic Drive
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹73,543
|₹68,125
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹62,750
|₹58,900
|RTO
|₹5,020
|₹3,534
|Insurance
|₹5,773
|₹5,691
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,580
|₹1,464
Hero MotoCorp has launched its third 110 cc scooter with the new Xoom and the sporty offering aims to bring something fun and stylish at a highly competitive price tag. Is the new Hero Xoom worthy of your attention? We find out.