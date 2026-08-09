In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 65,740
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|68.21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS