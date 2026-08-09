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Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Passion Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Passion pro
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 62,750₹ 65,740
Mileage45 kmpl68.21 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc113.2 cc
Power8.15 PS PS9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Maestro Edge 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L10 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Length
1843 mm2036 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg117 kg
Height
1188 mm1113 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm799 mm
Width
715 mm715 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc113 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 - stroke
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveConstant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTwin shox
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberConventional fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM FiAutosail
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking SystemIntegrated Braking System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah3 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54383,025
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75069,475
RTO
5,0205,858
Insurance
5,7735,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,784

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