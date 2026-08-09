In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.15 PS PS