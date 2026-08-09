In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Passion Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Passion plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 80,328
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS