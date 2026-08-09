In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 70,700
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.1 PS PS