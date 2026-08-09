In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 59,489
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS