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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 110 vs HF 100

Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Hero HF 100

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs HF 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Hf 100
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 62,750₹ 59,489
Mileage45 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc97.2 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD (non-OBD-2B)
₹59,489*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 110 Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L9.1 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Length
1843 mm1965 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1235 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg109 kg
Height
1188 mm1045 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm805 mm
Width
715 mm720 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc97.2 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperSwingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM Fi-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54368,869
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75059,489
RTO
5,0203,569
Insurance
5,7735,811
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,480

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