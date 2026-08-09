In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 69,430
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.09 PS PS