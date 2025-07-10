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HomeCompare BikesKarizma XMR vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Hero Karizma XMR vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandHeroYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc334 cc
Power25.5 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12.5 L
Length
2068 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1403 mm
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
130 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
50 mm65 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6622,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1441,95,345
RTO
14,73115,627
Insurance
11,78711,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5274,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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