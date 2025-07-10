In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Roadster
|Brand
|Hero
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS