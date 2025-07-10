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Hero Karizma XMR vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Yzf r15 v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc155 cc
Power25.5 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Length
2068 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1325 mm
Height
1110 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm815 mm
Width
760 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph-
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
50 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableMonocross (link suspension)
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6621,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1441,56,700
RTO
14,73113,066
Insurance
11,78710,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5273,919

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