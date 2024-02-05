In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. Karizma XMR vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Fz-x Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.73 Lakhs ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Mileage 41.55 kmpl 48.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 210 cc 149 cc Power 25.5 PS PS 12.4 PS PS