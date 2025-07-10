In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS