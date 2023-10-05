In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less