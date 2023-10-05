Saved Articles

Hero Karizma XMR vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
₹1.73 Lakhs*
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
₹1.47 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
50 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
210 cc155 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6591,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9001,42,800
RTO
13,83211,794
Insurance
4,92713,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1193,603

  Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

  Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

  Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

  Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

  Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    Latest News

    Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl on the Karizma XMR, which should make it comfortable for a range of nearly 400 km on its 11-litre fuel tank
    Hero Karizma XMR receives 13,688 bookings; deliveries to begin this month
    5 Oct 2023
    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    Hero Karizma XMR uses a liquid-cooled engine, a first for the manufacturer.
    Hero Karizma XMR deliveries begin in India
    25 Oct 2023
    File photo of the Hero Karizma XMR,
    Hero MotoCorp hits a high, sells 5.36 units in September
    2 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     