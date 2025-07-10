In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS