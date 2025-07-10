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HomeCompare BikesKarizma XMR vs VXL 125

Hero Karizma XMR vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Vxl 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc124 cc
Power25.5 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L7.4 L
Length
2068 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1290 mm
Height
1110 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm770 mm
Width
760 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
50 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
210 cc124.45
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
73 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6621,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1441,30,951
RTO
14,73110,476
Insurance
11,7877,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5273,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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