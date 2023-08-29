Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|50 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|210 cc
|124.45 cc
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Clutch
|Wet type Slip & Assist
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|73 mm
|52 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,91,659
|₹1,29,259
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,72,900
|₹1,13,342
|RTO
|₹13,832
|₹9,067
|Insurance
|₹4,927
|₹6,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,119
|₹2,778