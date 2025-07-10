In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS