In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS