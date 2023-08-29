HT Auto
Hero Karizma XMR vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm86 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc411 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6592,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9002,03,085
RTO
13,83216,777
Insurance
4,92717,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1195,107
