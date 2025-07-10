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HomeCompare BikesKarizma XMR vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Hero Karizma XMR vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc411 cc
Power25.5 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L15 L
Length
2068 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1455 mm
Height
1110 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm795 mm
Width
760 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
130 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm86 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistWet multi plates
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6622,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1442,06,394
RTO
14,73117,012
Insurance
11,78720,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5275,235

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