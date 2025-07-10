In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|20.21 PS