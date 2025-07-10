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HomeCompare BikesKarizma XMR vs Hunter 350

Hero Karizma XMR vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Hunter 350
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc349 cc
Power25.5 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13 L
Length
2068 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1370 mm
Height
1110 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm790 mm
Width
760 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
50 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6621,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1441,37,640
RTO
14,73111,541
Insurance
11,78710,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5273,429

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