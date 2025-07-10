In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS