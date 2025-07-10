hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesKarizma XMR vs Himalayan

Hero Karizma XMR vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Himalayan
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc411 cc
Power25.5 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L15+/- 0.5 L
Length
2068 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1465 mm
Height
1110 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
130 kmph-
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm86 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6622,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1442,15,900
RTO
14,73117,772
Insurance
11,78720,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5275,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hero raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 crore with 75 units auctioned of 'The Centennial' CE100 limited edition motorcycle that pays homage to the legacy of the manufacturer's founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.
Hero Centennial deliveries begin, is based on the Karizma XMR
10 Jul 2025
The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
In 2025, the new Hero Karizma XMR comes with a special colour scheme and it is christened the Combat Edition.
2025 Hero Karizma XMR: Here is what the standard and the Combat variants have on offer
9 Apr 2025
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The new Hero Karizma XMR is the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque.
Hero Karizma XMR base variant discontinued, prices now start from 1.92 Lakh
23 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers