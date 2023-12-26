In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro engine makes power & torque 8500 W & 58 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less