Hero Karizma XMR vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Karizma XMR vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Okhi90
BrandHeroOkinawa
Price₹ 1.73 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage41.55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity210 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
50 mm-
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
210 cc-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Clutch
Wet type Slip & Assist-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
73 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
2068 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg-
Height
1110 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm900 mm
Width
760 mm710 mm
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame-
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction Bush-
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load Adjustable-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Turn-by-turn navigationE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6591,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9001,86,006
RTO
13,8320
Insurance
4,9276,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1194,139

