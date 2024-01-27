In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Karizma XMR vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Hero
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.