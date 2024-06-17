HT Auto
Hero Karizma XMR vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Karizma XMR vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Racer
BrandHeroMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.73 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage41.55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity210 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
50 mm-
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
210 cc-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Clutch
Wet type Slip & Assist-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
73 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm185 mm
Length
2068 mm-
Wheelbase
1351 mm-
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg-
Height
1110 mm-
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
760 mm-
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame-
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction Bush-
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load Adjustable-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Turn-by-turn navigation-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6592,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9001,92,740
RTO
13,8322,122
Insurance
4,9276,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1194,317

