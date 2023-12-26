Saved Articles

Hero Karizma XMR vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc177 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet type Slip & Assist-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm65.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6591,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9001,35,000
RTO
13,83210,800
Insurance
4,92710,960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1193,369

    Latest News

    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
