In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less