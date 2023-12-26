In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm.
On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
