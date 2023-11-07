In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less