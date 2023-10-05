In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, OXO engine makes power & torque 5200 w & 185 Nm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less