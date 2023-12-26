In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm.
On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
