In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS