In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less