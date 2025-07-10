In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|348.36 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS