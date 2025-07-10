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HomeCompare BikesKarizma XMR vs CB350RS

Hero Karizma XMR vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Cb350rs
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc348.36 cc
Power25.5 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L15 L
Length
2068 mm2171 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1441 mm
Height
1110 mm1097 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg179 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm782 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableTwin-Hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6622,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1441,97,003
RTO
14,73115,760
Insurance
11,78712,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5274,831

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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