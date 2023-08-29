In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less