Hero Karizma XMR vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc348.36 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6592,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9001,89,905
RTO
13,83215,192
Insurance
4,92710,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1194,628

