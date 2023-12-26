Saved Articles

Hero Karizma XMR vs Honda CB350

In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm-
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc348.36 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6592,21,589
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9001,99,900
RTO
13,83215,992
Insurance
4,9275,697
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1194,762

    Latest News

    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    The Honda CB350 gets a host of accessories including a taller visor, leg guards, rear carrier and more
    New Honda CB350 accessories revealed
    22 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
    24 Nov 2023
    Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
    Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
    2 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda H'Ness CB350 road test review
    Honda H'Ness CB350: Road test review
    18 Jan 2021
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
