Hero Karizma XMR vs Honda CB300F

In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm63.033 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc293 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistMultiplate Wet clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm77 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6592,56,461
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9002,25,900
RTO
13,83218,072
Insurance
4,92712,489
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1195,512

    Latest News

    Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl on the Karizma XMR, which should make it comfortable for a range of nearly 400 km on its 11-litre fuel tank
    Hero Karizma XMR receives 13,688 bookings; deliveries to begin this month
    5 Oct 2023
    The new Hero Karizma XMR is the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque.
    Hero Karizma XMR 210 price to increase by 7,000 from this date
    25 Sept 2023
    Hero Karizma XMR uses a liquid-cooled engine, a first for the manufacturer.
    Hero Karizma XMR deliveries begin in India
    25 Oct 2023
    File photo of the Hero Karizma XMR,
    Hero MotoCorp hits a high, sells 5.36 units in September
    2 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     