In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.