Hero Karizma XMR vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2024 Hero Karizma XMR or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
50 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
210 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet type Slip & Assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
73 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6592,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9001,35,000
RTO
13,8321,35,000
Insurance
4,9270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1195,803

