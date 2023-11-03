In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less