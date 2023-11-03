Saved Articles

Hero Karizma XMR vs Hero XPulse 200 4V

In 2023 Hero Karizma XMR or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm19.17 PS at 8500 rpm
Stroke
50 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc199.6 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHCOil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistMulti-plate, wet type
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed Contant Mash
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm66.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6 2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,6591,66,100
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,9001,43,516
RTO
13,83211,481
Insurance
4,92711,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1193,570

