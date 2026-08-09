In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Yuvee Comparison