In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Shiga Comparison