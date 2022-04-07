HT Auto
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel
₹47,385*
*Ex-showroom price
Yo Drift
YObykes Yo Drift
Drift STD
₹51,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
DC Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,91951,000
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90051,000
RTO
4,4010
Insurance
4,7130
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3521,096

