In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs RayZR 125 Comparison