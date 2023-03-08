In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS