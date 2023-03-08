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Hero HF Deluxe vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 55,992₹ 77,200
Mileage70 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc125 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero HF Deluxe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm145 mm
Length
1965 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Height
1045 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg98 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm780 mm
Width
720 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,88889,391
Ex-Showroom Price
55,99277,200
RTO
3,6606,176
Insurance
6,2366,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4161,921
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 23: Renault Triber facelift launched, MG Cyberster launch date confirmed, Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched
24 Jul 2025
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
Hero has continued its association with its long-standing distributor, Abans Auto, in Sri Lanka
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Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe are the only Flex Fuel models that the company is selling right now in the market.
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Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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