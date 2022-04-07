|Max Power
|8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|DC Digital CDI
|Digital IDI Ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Carburetor
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹62,919
|₹75,617
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹51,900
|₹62,980
|RTO
|₹4,401
|₹5,604
|Insurance
|₹4,713
|₹5,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹1,750
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,352
|₹1,625