In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Zest 110 Comparison