In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs NTORQ 125 Comparison