Hero HF Deluxe or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.