In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs 0.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.