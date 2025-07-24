In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS