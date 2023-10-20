In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less