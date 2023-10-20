Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHF Deluxe vs Elektrika 60

Hero HF Deluxe vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,41975,373
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99865,040
RTO
3,5994,553
Insurance
5,8225,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4921,620

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus, while customers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' scheme as well
    2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for
    20 Oct 2023
    Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
    2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
    11 Aug 2023
    Ather Energy has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance &Hero FinCorp to offer a five-year loan window for electric two-wheelers.
    Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
    Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
    8 Jun 2021
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     