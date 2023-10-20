HT Auto
In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Saathi
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 59,998₹ 85,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18,Rear :-2.75-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
1965 mm-
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Height
1045 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Saddle Height
805 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Rear Suspension
2-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,41989,860
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99885,999
RTO
3,5990
Insurance
5,8223,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4921,931
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable
Cons
Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

