In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Mitra
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.