Hero HF Deluxe vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
97.2 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,4191,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99886,700
RTO
3,5998,966
Insurance
5,8226,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4922,199

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe | Petrol | Manual 59,998 - 68,768 *Ex-showroom price
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125 | Petrol | Manual 86,017 - 90,567 *Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125

    Latest News

    The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus, while customers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' scheme as well
    2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for
    20 Oct 2023
    Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
    2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
    11 Aug 2023
    The new Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Edition gets new colours and more features with a BS6 Phase 2 compliant motor
    Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition launched, priced from 60,760
    3 Jun 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
