Hero HF Deluxe or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs 79,899 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.