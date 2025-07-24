In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS